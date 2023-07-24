Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.8% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.44.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $191.94 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.84 and its 200 day moving average is $164.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

