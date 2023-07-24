Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.94 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.