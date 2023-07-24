Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $129,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,183,000 after purchasing an additional 422,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421,565 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,152,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PCH. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.25. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.21.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

