ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $47.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

