ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 126.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Up 2.5 %

ASML opened at $693.36 on Monday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $714.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.6281 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.70.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

