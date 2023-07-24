Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 1,675 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,639 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 105.1% during the first quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 119,706 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 61,332 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 3,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $343.77 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.54 and a 200-day moving average of $291.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.15.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

