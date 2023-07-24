Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,372 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 38,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $24,734,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $150.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.92 and its 200 day moving average is $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.15, a P/E/G ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

