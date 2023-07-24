Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $21.03 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.