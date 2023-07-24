Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $35,714,744.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $35,714,744.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $44,309.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 807,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,757 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.52.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

