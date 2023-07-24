Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $238,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT opened at $193.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.07. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $136.96 and a 12-month high of $199.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

