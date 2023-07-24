Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS opened at $166.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.32. The company has a market cap of $860.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $153.20 and a 12 month high of $178.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.