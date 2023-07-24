Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,599 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.2 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.