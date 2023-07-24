Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,900 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAUG opened at $31.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

