Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 17,259 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 575,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after buying an additional 82,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,317,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after buying an additional 192,311 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

