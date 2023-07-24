Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.28.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.