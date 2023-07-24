Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,332,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,045,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after acquiring an additional 747,768 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 549,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,159,000 after acquiring an additional 327,513 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,625,000.

BATS:ICVT opened at $77.52 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

