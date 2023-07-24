Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States 12 Month Oil Fund alerts:

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USL opened at $35.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Profile

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.