Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

XEL opened at $65.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

