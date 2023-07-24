Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 208,011 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,604 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 197,430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,422 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,518 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 46,214 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.39 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.72.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.