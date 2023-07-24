Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 417,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $55.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

