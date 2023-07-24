Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 97,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,432,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,623,000 after acquiring an additional 63,598 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RY opened at $99.11 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.996 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

