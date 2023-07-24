Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $867,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,313,690,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $210.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $213.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

