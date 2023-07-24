Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter worth about $178,000.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PBJ opened at $46.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90.

About Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

