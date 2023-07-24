Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,500 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOCT opened at $26.23 on Monday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

