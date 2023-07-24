Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $58.14 on Monday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile



Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

