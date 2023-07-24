Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 399.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 301,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 240,813 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $2,792,000.

Shares of BATS:PJUL opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $448.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

