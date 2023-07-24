Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,343 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,047,000 after acquiring an additional 120,648 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in DocuSign by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,611,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,128,000 after acquiring an additional 334,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in DocuSign by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,424,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,769,000 after acquiring an additional 538,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $52.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -148.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

