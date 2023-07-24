Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,247 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $26.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.