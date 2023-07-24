Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 39,981 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,981 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $136,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 697,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $373,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 302,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 39,301 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

