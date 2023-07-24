Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,086 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.3 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.