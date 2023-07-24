Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,293 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $80.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

