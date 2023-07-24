Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 673 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total transaction of $2,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $436.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $475.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.50.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

