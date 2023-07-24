Bank of America Raises International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $160.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines stock opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.73. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

