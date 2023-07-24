Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 192,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $93.35 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $105.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

