BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $954,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 537,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $120.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.49. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

