Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 102,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 203,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 134,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 93,366 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.25. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.