B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,675.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $174,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at $766,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

BGS stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.39 million, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 0.46. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.73%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

