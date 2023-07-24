Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 63.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Hills Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $61.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

