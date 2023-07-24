BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 357.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 29.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $54.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -109.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,955 shares of company stock worth $381,262 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

