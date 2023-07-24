Blue Chip Partners LLC Buys 1,553 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.6% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $154.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $452.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.