Blue Chip Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $209,464,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,679,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,559,000 after buying an additional 1,773,488 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.66.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $103.89 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

