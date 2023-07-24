BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $46.14 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

