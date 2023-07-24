BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.