BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 359.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,837 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $46.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

