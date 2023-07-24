Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 97.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Properties Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

Boston Properties stock opened at $63.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.56%.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

