Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Barclays upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $57.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

