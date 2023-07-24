Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,693 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,054.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,226,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,032,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.