Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Carvana to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Performance

Carvana stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.