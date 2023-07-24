Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after purchasing an additional 862,174 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $158.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.04 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

