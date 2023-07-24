Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,270.00 to $2,310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,280.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,156.29.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG stock opened at $2,098.87 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,291.63 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,074.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,814.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

